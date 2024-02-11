ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.86

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.86 and traded as high as $43.75. ABB shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 121,736 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBNY shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ABB by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABB by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

