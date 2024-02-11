Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.85. Pyxus International shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Pyxus International Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

