Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.43. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1,184,234 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

