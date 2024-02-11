Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.24. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 786,371 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

