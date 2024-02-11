Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14. 92,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 56,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Azitra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azitra

Azitra Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azitra by 20.7% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azitra in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azitra in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

