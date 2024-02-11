Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14. 92,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 56,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Azitra Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azitra
Azitra Company Profile
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.