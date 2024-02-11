K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.38

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.38 and traded as high as C$34.06. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.06, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.1186033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. In other K-Bro Linen news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total transaction of C$510,307.50. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.