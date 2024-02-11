PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $36.75 on Friday. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in PROS by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PROS by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PROS by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

