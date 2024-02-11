Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of +2% yr/yr to ~$15.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BAX opened at $39.55 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Baxter International by 234.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 259,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 182,254 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 56,311.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.