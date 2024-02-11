Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 1.1 %

BNTC stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

