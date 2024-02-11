CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.810 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Shares of CYBR opened at $281.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $281.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9,638.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.