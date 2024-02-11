Presto Automation (PRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. Presto Automation has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Presto Automation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation Stock Up 7.1 %

PRST stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRST shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.62 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Presto Automation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $5,607,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.