Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Appili Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.