Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $44.06 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

