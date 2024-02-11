Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.18. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

