State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,935 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

