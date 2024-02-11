Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.66 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

