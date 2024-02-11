State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.74 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

