State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 46,928 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.