Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,400.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $53.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $17.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,080.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

