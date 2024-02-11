Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

