Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.60. 133,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

