State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,350 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 688,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,885,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $170.03 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $227.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

