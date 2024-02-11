1,523 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,033,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 146,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 285,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.