Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

EXR opened at $143.38 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.