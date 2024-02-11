Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $575.30 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $582.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

