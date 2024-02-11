Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.99. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
