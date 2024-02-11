State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,440 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $272.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.16.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

