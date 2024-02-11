State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays cut their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.45.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $259.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

