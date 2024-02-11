Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.