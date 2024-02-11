HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 82,483 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.56 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.