HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

