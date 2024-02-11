HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 347,057 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 154.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,057 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

