Badger Meter, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.4 %

BMI stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

