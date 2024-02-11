dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.89 million and $81,642.36 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00148844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,958,507 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99773549 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $87,152.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.