Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $33.73 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $54,353.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015706 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.42 or 1.00142120 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00184481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000798 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,980.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.