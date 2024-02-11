Belrium (BEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001406 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

