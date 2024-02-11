Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Shares Up 8.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 15,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 23,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Lilium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

