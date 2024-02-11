Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Stock Price Down 1%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 60,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 42,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Laser Photonics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Laser Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

