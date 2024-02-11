LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Trading Down 25.6%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Free Report) dropped 25.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 1,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

LXI REIT Company Profile

LXI REIT plc invests in commercial property assets predominantly in the UK, let, or pre-let, on long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

