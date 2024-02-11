Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 6,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 55,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Ostin Technology Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Further Reading

