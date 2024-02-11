TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Down 3.1%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,220,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,573,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

TMC the metals Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $378.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.81.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 31,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $39,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,641 shares in the company, valued at $982,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

