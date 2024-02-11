PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

