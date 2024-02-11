Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

