Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.