Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Trading Up 4.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.11. 516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,251,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.