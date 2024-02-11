Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 1,249,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15,980% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

