P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 0.9%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 260,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 337,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. P3 Health Partners had a positive return on equity of 2,454.69% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.