BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %

LEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

