FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,405,948.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,442. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

