Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

