Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B) Trading Up 0.6%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.97 and last traded at $143.12. 43,502 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $142.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

